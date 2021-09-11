Omukama Oyo Celebrates Scientific 26th Coronation Anniversary

Fort Portal City | RedPepper Digital – The Tooro Kingdom monarch Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru this weekend celebrates his 26th coronation anniversary at his Karuziika palace in Fort Portal tourism city.

Unlike past coronation anniversaries, this year’s ceremony shall be held scientifically in a bid to keep in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Omukama Oyo’s Principal Private Secretary, Prince Jonathan Baguma, revealed to this website that preparations are already in high gear to ensure that Tooro and all friends of the kingdom from around the world are able to be part of this memorable occasion, despite the fact that it shall be held virtually.

Karuziika palace in Fort Portal tourism city

“We are working with our friends from Talent Africa Group whose history of remarkable hybrid event execution is undoubted, to ensure that everyone can catch the virtual celebrations from the comfort of their homes,” said Prince Baguma.

He added that; “The celebrations will start on September 11th when the King will officially close his silver jubilee celebrations and launch the Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival. The celebrations will then end on September 12th with a thanksgiving service alongside other cultural activities.”

He also revealed that the coronation anniversary will be broadcast live on NBS TV and streamed on several social media platforms.