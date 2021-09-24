Ex-OPM Accountant Kazinda Sentenced to 40 Years, Ordered to Pay UGX19bn

Kampala/Luzira | RedPepper – Former Principal Accountant in the office of the Prime Minister, Geoffrey Kazinda has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on several charges including forgery, causing financial loss and conspiracy respectively.

Justice Margaret Tibulya who presided over the case also ordered Kazinda to pay the government UGX19,171,476,505 restitution.

The judge also said Kazinda should not hold any public office for a period of 10 years from today (September 24, 2021) C/S 46 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009.

Efforts to retrieve the full judgement turned futile with the court sustaining that the ruling will be availed to the public soon because one of Kazinda’s co-accused was not in court when the judge read court decision.