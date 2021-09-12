Kabale HIV/AIDS prevalence Rates worries leaders

CONCERNED: Ag. District Health Officer, Alfred Besigensi

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – The rate of new HIV/AIDs infections in Kabale has left Health Authorities worried, RedPepper Digital has learnt.

The development was disclosed by the acting District Health Officer, Alfred Besigensi, who shared interesting statistics.

“Last year, the district registered 8,921 AIDS patients, Kabale had targeted 5,860 but ended up with 8,921 out of which 8,920 were enrolled on Antraviral treatment,” said Besigensi.

Besigensi stressed that by the end of 2020, Kabale district had got viral suppression of 8,290 HIV patients.

He commended the achievement beyond 100% since Kabale district acts as a harbour of foreigners. Besigensi further said that there is a need to emphasize preventive strategies if it is to reduce the spread of HIV.

According to statistics 1,400,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in Uganda and 1,000 cases are said to be registered per week with 500 related deaths.

In Kabale district HIV prevalence is at 5.6% with males taking 4.8% and females 6.4%.

his was revealed in a workshop organized by an Organization for Community Empowerment (OCE) meeting journalists in Kabale town.

OCE currently operates in the districts of Lyantonde, Ntungamo and Kabale aiming at promoting the wellbeing of the most vulnerable people in the community by engaging duty bearers for the promotion of health rights, quality education and other social services.

Waswa Achilles Kawooya the Executive Director organization for community empowerment (OCE) said that Kabale district is one of the HIV hotspot areas with a higher prevalence than the general community.

He called for HIV service delivery to the community without discrimination and stigma.