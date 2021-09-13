Kabale Agricultural Boss is dead

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – Ronah Ayesiga, the Kabale District Senior Agricultural officer is dead.

According to the deceased’s husband, also the Kabale district Forestry officer, Adios Kyomukama, Ayesiga succumbed to the cancer of the rectum at midnight on Sunday night at Mulago cancer institute.

According to Kyomukama, his deceased wife has been battling the disease for the last six months.

He added that Ayesiga was diagnosed with cancer of the rectum, six months back when it had reached stage four, which made it impossible for her to get healed.

Edmond Ntimba, the Kabale district Chief Administrative officer described Ayesiga’s death, as a big blow to the district.

He also described her as a hardworking staff, who were always motivated by a passion for her job, which enabled her to improve the agriculture sector in the district.

Nelson Nshangabasheija the Kabale LC5 Boss says that Ayesiga was disciplined and hard-working who has been a hard-working person who was doing her work well and Respect to her fellow workers as well as her superiors as the district they have lost a hard-working woman.

Ayesiga was appointed the District agriculture officer on 15th of June, 2009, before she was promoted to the position of the district senior Agricultural officer before that she worked as a sub-county National Agricultural Advisory Services NAADs Coordinator in different sub-counties in the district.