Hoima LC5 Boss, councillors Arrested over abuse of Office

Hoima | RedPepper Digital. The LC5 Chairperson Hoima district, Kadir Kirungi together with his executive councillors, have been arrested on suspicion for misuse of office.

The State Anti-Corruption Unit arrested the suspects on the belief that they commercialized the road equipment to an Indian investor in the Kiryandongo district.

Allegedly, Geoffrey Kumakech, LC5 Councillor and District Finance Secretary-Buseruka sub-county, James Mugenyi Mulindambura, LC 5 Councilor-Kiganja sub-county yet the Natural resources Secretary and Benson Chiche, LC5 Vice-Chairperson-Hoima were using the road equipment for business purposes.

The officials have been detained through the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters in Kampala by the anti-corruption authority the above accusations.

Statehouse Anti-corruption Unit Boss, Col. Edith Nakalema. (FILE PHOTO)

“It is true the LC5 Chairperson together with three councillors have been arrested and we are investigating them on various offences. One of them being hiring out district road construction equipment to an Indian investor in Kiryandongo. There are many other cases we are investigating them on,” the statehouse anti-corruption unit noted.

Additionally, the source disclosed that they are as well accused of forging the District Executive committee-DEC minutes of August 28, 2021, and backdating them to June 22, 2021.

Last week, the Police and the Anti-Corruption Unit retrieved the Road equipment; a grader and a Vibro roller machine, from an Indian investor’s private farm in Kigumba town council, Kiryandongo district.

The equipment identification numbers had been plucked off hence engineer Ibrahim Luswata who works supervisor, Hoima district, Vincent Irumba and Charles Tibagwa were nabbed too.

The suspicion is related to misuse of leadership offices with connivance to hire out the road equipment to a yet to be identified Indian investor.

Notably, President Museveni commissioned road equipment worth UGX 500 billion for 121 districts in June 2017, thus a full unit worth UGX 2.7 billion a motor grader, 2 dump trucks, wheel loader, vibro roller and a water bower per district.