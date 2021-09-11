Gun Used in OC Ruharo Murder Recovered

Forensic experts comb the crime scene of the gruesome murder of Cpl. Agaba. OC Ruharo.. (FILE PHOTO)

Mbarara City | RedPepper Digital – The gun used in the gruesome murder of CPL Agaba Richard, the OC Station Rutaro, has been found.

According to our source, the gun, SAR no. was recovered Friday 50 meters from the crime scene in a banana plantation.

Police reports reaching Redpepper Digital indicate that the plantation belongs to a one Ngabirano Vincent, 47, in Mbaguta cell Ruharo ward Kamukuzi division, Mbarara City.

Our source says that the police was alerted by the owner of the garden after his casual worker, Namugumya Agnes, 32, who saw it while she was working at 11 am Friday morning.

It is then that the police headed by the DPC Mbarara and a team of detectives that included scenes of crimes officers proceeded to the scene recovering the gun with a cartridge stack in the chamber and has been exhibited for further ballistic tests and fingerprint lifting.

Agaba was killed after he responded to a ‘distress’ call but was waylaid by armed men who ended his life.

According to the police statement the incident happened at 2 am in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, when the OC Ruharo police post-Corporal Agaba Richard was tipped by a boda boda rider identified as Kiiiza Muzamiru of armed robbers who had attacked Step Up bar located in Kiyanja cell.

The OC responded with the help of a vigilante identified as Tumusiime James who is also a boda boda rider within the city who rode him to the alleged crime scene.

On reaching the scene at the bar, they found that that the thugs had run away from the crowd who had started to gather at the scene.

The OC then proceeded to chase after the thugs with the help of the vigilante and caught up with them at Palm world at Ruharo along Mbarara-Bushenyi highway.

The thugs according to police were armed with a machete and a gun but had positioned themselves separately to divert the chasing park (the police).