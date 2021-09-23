Court Issues Fresh Criminal Summons to Embattled MP Ssegirinya

Kawempe North MP Muhammad Segirinya

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala has issued fresh criminal summons to Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Segirinya in a case where he is accused of inciting violenlyce.

Magistrate Marion Mangeni issued the summons after the Segirinya failed to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to the summons, the MP is required to appear in Court on October 20.

According to prosecution, MP Segirinya and others at large on March 22, at Mini Price in Kampala did an act calculated to incite violence against other persons by holding placards demanding for presidential victory for the former Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine.

Segirinya is as well accused of displaying other placards bearing messages demanding for the release of incarcerated National Unity Platform[NUP] members.

This comes as Segirinya is battling charges of murder and terrorism in connection with the killings in the Greater Masaka region.

After spending two weeks on remand, Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart Allan Ssewanyana were on Monday granted bail over the matter.

Ssegirinya has also been battling an election petition challenging his parliamentary victory. But High Court early this month dismissed an application filed by his rival Sulaiman Kidandala.

Kidandala who came second with 7,512 votes dragged Ssegirinya who won the seat with 41,197 votes went to court for lack of requisite academic qualifications.