EXPOSED: Water Ministry Impersonator Arrested

ARRESTED: Alex Kwesiga alias Kyempene

Kampala | RedPepper Digital -The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) is holding an impersonator for reportedly defrauding three people (those who have so far come out) over UGX157 million.

The suspect has been identified as Alex Kwesiga alias Kyempene.

Well-placed sources say that in 2019, Kwesiga, posing as a Project Consultant in the Ministry of Water and Environment, faked bid papers alleging that he had obtained a contract to carry out wetland restoration across the country and as such, he needed potential clients to work with and called for bids.

Sources on the investigation say that so many people showed interest in the project. They include Badru Kasendwa, Elly Tumuramye and David Ahimbisibwe.



Investigators say that the 3 victims heavily facilitated the process. For instance, insiders say Kasendwa gave Kwesiga up to Shs 60 million, Tumuramye paid 55 million while Ahimbisibwe lost 42 million.

However, sensing that he had been conned, Kasendwa reported the matter to Kasangati Police Station Vide SD Ref 29/30/08/2021 which led to the arrest of Kwesiga, a resident of Wakiso. Kasendwa is said to be represented by Mwesigwa Rukutana & Co. Advocates.

Sources, however, say that whereas only three people have so far come up, many people may have fallen victim to Kwesiga.

Water Ministry Impersonator ArrestedBy press time, Kwesiga was still being held at the CID headquarters, Kibuli.