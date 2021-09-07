Exploit Dubai Expo to Market Ugandan Produce – Museveni

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. (PPU Photo)

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives to regularly provide market data to enable the government to advise the people on the available opportunities for their products worldwide.

This after it emerged that the Ministry has data that would guide farmers on the produce and available markets

The President was recently meeting officials of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, and the Uganda Expo Coordination Committee ahead of the Dubai Expo in October.

Uganda will join over 190 countries and international organizations to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022 in Dubai UAE, twelve months from the scheduled date due to COVID 19 pandemic. The Republic of Uganda is participating in this Expo at the invitation of the Government of UAE.

The theme of Expo 2020 Dubai is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” with three (3) sub-themes of “Mobility”, “Opportunity” and “Sustainability.” Uganda is participating under the “Opportunity” subtheme.

The President singled out Sim sim whose total market size in UAE is US$839 million and yet our exports there are negligible. He also cited dairy milk whose market size is US$ 2.846bn but our exports are only US$ 374million and bananas whose market size is US$664million but we have never attempted that market.

“The people of northern Uganda grow sim-sim. This is a new chance. It is good that you know how much your country is losing. Repentance is provided for in the Christian religion, if you repent chance for you to go to heaven. That market is easy for us, it’s near, only 5 hours away,” he said.

Other products include Mangoes, Pineapples, Mung Beans Cocoa Tilapia, Tea, Coffee, and fruits and vegetables among others.

The President also directed the Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development to provide Shs 3billion to finish the Uganda pavilion.

According to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hon. Okello Oryem the Dubai Expo organizers will mark the Uganda National day on 3rd October which is aimed at promoting Uganda at the expo. Bhaji Khalifa the tallest building in the world will be decorated with Uganda national flags.

Uganda’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates H.E. Zaake W. Kibedi said with support from the rulers of UAE, readiness for the pavilion is at 90%.

“We are aiming to use the opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations. One of the aims for participating is to attract more investments from UAE to Uganda,” he said.

Amb. Kibedi said before 2018, Uganda was exporting goods worth US$400million but now exports have grown to US$1.2billionn Investments have also grown from US$150m to over US$800m while remittances from the 60,000 Ugandans in UAE now stand at US$ 200million.