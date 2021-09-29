Ex-Presidential Candidate Kabuleta launches Economic – political movement

Joseph Kabuleta during the launch of NEED

Kampala. Former Presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta has announced his new political movement, National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), as a strategy to resolve economic challenges in Ugandan.

While launching NEED yesterday, September 28, 2021, Kabuleta said that the political scheme is prioritizing politicians with no office in the government yet influential in their sub-regions.

He urged them to engage the public in developmental and effective discussions hence mobilizing citizens to fight for their resources.

“On average, winners at Parliamentary level get 30-35% of the overall votes; and the other 65-70% goes to losers. Therefore, that massive fraction of the electorate that voted for would-be silver and bronze medalists feels disenfranchised. Therefore, there’s a NEED to harness those wonderful ideas from runners-up by offering them a platform to express them,” Kabuleta said.

The politician expressed that NEED will also focus on discussions to change the political dynamics in 17 sub regions.

“The people who have held us captive for three and half decades seek to control not just our wealth, but also our conversation. They have the machinery to control the former, but we must never let them dominate the narrative. We know that every meaningful change starts with a conversation,” he said.

Kabuleta said that underprivileged people can hardly aspire for better leadership and development if they are not well informed hence people need to be as well sensitized about the natural resources in respective regions.

“We should go back and create awareness, when people get to know about it, they will fight for it. People who take our resources have worked so hard to keep us poor because a poor person cannot have a meaningful conversation. Our country is being taken away from us so we want to make sure that it does not happen so as people, we should start talking about things that matter, and what matters are the resources.”

NEED noted that Uganda’s politics is built on personality cults and the new dialogue will change the narrative.

“If we stay in the politics of personality, there’s no guarantee that we shall not replace Museveni with Museveni. In the next political dispensation, we want the issue of economic empowerment to be at the front.”

Ali Babi, a member confirmed that NEED will change peoples’ mindsets specifically the youth to fight for their general natural wealth.

“Every region has its unique wealth so as NEED we are here to create awareness of such wealth so that people fight for it. In the end we shall all be economically empowered,” Babi explained.

