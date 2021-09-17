EUROPA LEAGUE: Napoli fight back to draw at Leicester; West Ham, Real Betis, Lyon win
AGENCIES | The Europa League made its long-awaited return with 15 games featuring some of Europe’s top clubs, rising forces from across the continent and unheralded teams all looking to reach the final in Sevilla in May 2022.
West Ham began their first-ever group stage campaign in impressive style with a 2-0 win away to Dinamo Zagreb. Real Betis came from two goals down at home to Celtic to win 4-3, while a catastrophic error from goalkeeper Thomas Strakhosa handed Galatasaray a win over Lazio.
Meanwhile, Napoli fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 away to Leicester City whilst French sides Lyon and Monaco emerged victorious in the day’s later games.
In the Europa Conference League, Tottenham’s campaign began in a disappointing fashion as they had to fight back to earn a 2-2 draw in Rennes. They were not the only big team to struggle with Bundesliga side Union Berlin losing 3-1 at Slavia Prague though Roma survived an early wobble to beat CSKA Sofia 5-1.
Europa League results
Group A: Rangers 0 – 2 Lyon
Group A: Brondby 0 -0 Sparta Prague
Group B: PSV Eindhoven 2 -2 Real Sociedad
Group B: Monaco 1 – 0 Sturm Graz
Group C: Spartak Moscow 0 – 1 Legia Warsaw
Group C: Leicester City 2 – 2 Napoli
Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt 1 – 1 Fenerbahce
Group D: Olympiacos 2 – 1 Antwerp
Group E: Lokomotiv Moscow 1 – 1 Marseille
Group E: Galatasaray 1 – 0 Lazio
Group F: Midtjylland 1 – 1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Group F: Red Star Belgrade 2 – 1 Braga
Group G: Bayer Leverkusen 2 – 1 Ferencvaros
Group G: Real Betis 4 – 3 Celtic
Group H: Dinamo Zagreb 0 – 2 West Ham
Group H: Rapid Vienna 0 – 1 Genk