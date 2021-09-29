Colifixe’s ‘Nakikubye’ resurrects gospel music

Gospel singer Colifixe

Fast-rising Urban Gospel singer Colifixe recently released his much-anticipated hit song called Nakikubye.

In the song, he praises the almighty God for the life and success he has achieved. The beats of the song are a master class.

He goes on to encourage people to always thank the almighty for any achievement reached in life. Let it be education or marriage.

Nakikubye is ruling our airwaves. It is on everyone’s lips because the lyrics are just too lovely.

What has caught the attention of many music lovers, is the way the talented singer plays well with the words. His dancing moves are a must-watch.

The song makes you fall in love again and again with God.

Nakikubye was written by Colifixe himself and produced by Right Beats at UG Heights Studio in Rubaga.

At UG heights, Colifixe is also a director. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgfty4NOmCw&authuser=0