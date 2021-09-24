Court issues criminal summons against Kyagulanyi over illegal admission to Makerere University

Kampala | RedPepper – The Law Development Centre magistrate’s court in Kampala has issued criminal summons against National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu over charges related to false registration and admission to Makerere University.

Lawyer Male Mabirizi ran to court and filed a case against Kyagulanyi who graduated from the university over 20 years ago with a Diploma in Music, Dance and Drama-MDD that his lawyer says obtained fraudulently since the singer cum politician was not eligible for admission to the university.

Mabirizi alleges that Kyagulanyi who was then 20 years old was on October 21, 2000, registered as a student of MDD on a mature age entry scheme contrary to Makerere University Prospectus of 1999/2000-2000/2001 in which it was stated that for one to be admitted for the mature age entry at the time, the candidate had to at least be 25 years old or one who had completed formal education at least five years before the year of admission to the university.

On Tuesday, the court’s grade one magistrate issued criminal summons against Kyagulanyi to appear and defend himself over the case.

“Whereas you attendance is necessary to answer to a charge of obtaining registration by false pretence contrary to section 312 of the Penal Code Act, you are hereby commanded by the Uganda government to appear in this court on October,7,2021 at 12:00 noon or soon thereafter as the case may be heard,” the summons said.

The summonses were issued after lawyer Mabirizi asked court to summon Kyagulanyi to appear and answer charges of obtaining registration by false pretence.

In court, Mabirizi filed certified copies of admission forms from Makerere University showing that Kyagulanyi was admitted to the university in 2000 on the mature entry scheme but at the time he was not yet 25 years as was the requirement then.

Section 312 of the Penal Code Act states that any person who willfully procures or attempts to procure for himself or herself any other person any registration, licence or certificate under any law by any false pretence commits a misdemeanour and is liable for imprisonment for one year.