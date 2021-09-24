Busanza HC IV receives Ambulance from Health Ministry | Kisoro

Kisoro | RedPepper Digital – Busanza Health centre IV in Bufumbira North Kisoro District has received a well-equipped brand new ambulance from the Ministry of Health to cater for emergency medical services in Bufumbira North and its vicinity.

The ambulance registration number UG 6747 M, which will be stationed at Busanza Health Centre IV, was handed over to the Health centre administration by the State Minister in charge of children and youth affairs Sarah Nyirabashitsi.

Nyirabashitsi asked the administration to handle the vehicle with care saying that the vehicle should be used to perform the duties it is suitable for if it to last longer.

She also warned the administrators to avoid the habit of charging patience who will be in need of the ambulance within Kisoro.

Mateke Nyirabashitsi, who also doubles as the Kisoro district Woman Member of Parliament, has donated delivery beds at Nyabihuniko and Zindiro Health Center IIIs respectively as a way of improving the quality of life for pregnant mothers who visit health facilities in Kisoro district.

She says that it is so painful to find pregnant mothers giving birth on ordinary beds or having to wait a long time before being managed by health workers just because they lack delivery beds.

“It is my intention to traverse the entire district, visiting various health facilities to see how I can support pregnant mothers. Mothers need to have a dignified delivery because the children they are bringing into this world are very precious,” said Mateke.

The Nyabihuniko HC III In charge Silas Niyonzima commended the honorable Minister for her continued support to the health sector in the district. He noted that many residents shun health facilities and choose to run to Kisoro hospital because they doubt their capabilities due to lack of equipment, however this is going to change for the better.

While at Zindiro HC III, the medical staff including Niyonzima Micheal, Micheal Tumwizere and Mbonye Evarist thanked minister Nyirabashitsi for donating a delivery bed that was highly needed at the facility.

Dr Stephen Nsabiyunva, the Kisoro district Health officer, said that the ambulance will be used to transport patients from all sides of Bufumbira North.

He cautioned the administrators not to misuse the ambulance adding that no patient should be asked money for fuel when the ambulance is operating in Kisoro except when the patient is being transferred to Kampala.