BREAKING: NRM’s Lydia Wanyoto Loses Mbale Election Petition against Galiwango

Mbale – The High Court in Mbale City has, on Thursday, dismissed the election petition filed by the runner-up in the Mbale City Woman MP seat and NRM flag bearer, Ms Lydia Wanyoto, against her rival, Ms Connie Nakayenze Galiwango.

The petition filed by Wanyoto was heard by Justice Andrew Byabashaija who dismissed the case with costs

The petition was heard amid heavy Police deployment around Mbale High Court premises ahead of a court verdict, a move authorities labelled an effort of crowd control.

More details to follow….

Background of Petition

The Electoral Commission (EC) declared Ms Galiwango winner after garnering 40,729 votes while Ms Wanyoto got 25,276 votes in the January 14 General Election.

However, Ms Wanyoto through her lawyers lodged the petition, alleging that the electoral process was marred by widespread voting fraud and bribery by her rival and agents.

After weeks of hearing the case, Justice Andrew Byabasaija pronounced the judgment date of the case last week.

“You can now go and make submissions and I will make the ruling on September 30 at 9am,” Justice Byabashaija told the lawyers of the petitioner and respondents.

Ms Galiwango is the second respondent while the EC is the first.

During the cross-examination on September 1, Ms Wanyoto accused Ms. Galiwango of overruning the electoral process

Asked why she didn’t make official complaints to police about the malpractices, Ms Wanyoto said Ms Galiwango had overrun the police.

Asked why she didn’t inform the EC, Ms Wanyoto said the latter was overwhelmed at the time.

“We could not get back any answer from the EC, especially after 5 pm. They were overwhelmed,” she said.

However, Ms Galiwango denied the allegations, saying she called police to be vigilant.

“I always called police to keep law and order, especially when I saw there was no order. I wanted to be vigilant because I faced it rough during the NRM primaries,” she said.

Ms Galiwango also denied storming polling stations, saying she only took food to her agents.