BOU vs Sudhir Lawyer Dr. Byamugisha to Be Laid to Rest on Friday

Kampala – The renowned former Bank of Uganda (BoU) attorney (lawyer), Dr. Joseph Byamugisha, is to be laid to rest on Friday.

The Byamugisha Family, on Tuesday evening, revealed funeral arrangements for the deceased ahead of a decent send-off.

“There will be Mass at St. Charles Lwanga Church, Ntinda on Wednesday (29 September 2021) starting at 9:30 a.m. Thereafter, there will be a vigil at his residence on Plot 23, Upper Naguru Road,” read a statement.

It also revealed that there will be another vigil at Late Dr. Byamugisha’s residence on Makanga Hill next to White Horse Inn Kabale on Thursday (30 September 2021) before being laid to rest on Friday in Butare on Kabale Kisoro Road.

Sources close to the family revealed that Dr. Byamugisha died on Tuesday morning at Nakasero Hospital where he had been admitted.

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) confirmed his passing via a social media communique.

“The Uganda Law Society (ULS) informs you of the death of our senior member and past President, Dr. Joseph B. Byamugisha (S.C) of J.B Byamugisha Advocates,” the ULS wrote.

Dr. Byamugisha was the lead attorney in a lawsuit filed by the Bank of Uganda against businessman Sudhir Ruparelia.

The Central Bank appointed the former President of the Uganda Law Society, after their previous lawyers, Lule and Sebalu advocates, were recused from the case on grounds of conflict of interest.

Assisted by Didas Nkurunziza, Dr. Byamugisha represented President Yoweri Museveni in the 2006 President Elections Petitions; setting the pace of representation of the president by Ugandan Lawyers.

This stark contrast with the Presidential Election Petition of 2001 when the President’s lead Counsel was Dr. Khaminwa (from Kenya)