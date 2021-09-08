8 New Envoys Present Credentials, Pledge to Promote Trade and Investment

Entebbe | RedPepper Digital – Eight newly accredited envoys to Uganda from Sweden, Nigeria, Ireland, Hungary, Angola, Australia, Oman and Indonesia have presented their credential letters to President Yoweri Museveni at separate ceremonies that took place at State House in Entebbe on Friday.

The new Ambassador of Sweden to Uganda H.E. Ms. Carina Maria Hakansson flanked by her spouse Mr. Carlos Caula was the first to present her credentials to President Museveni.

She hailed the existing historic and friendly relations between Sweden and Uganda.

A career diplomat who has served her nation in many countries in the Great Lakes Region. Amb. Hakansson commended Uganda for being a generous host to many refugees in Africa.

She pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties between the 2 countries Sweden and Uganda.

President Museveni warmly welcomed the new Sweden Ambassador to Uganda

The new Ambassador of Nigeria to Uganda H.E. Zanna Umaru Bukar-Kolo also presented his letters of credence to President Yoweri Museveni.

Amb. Umaru Bukar-Kolo who was accompanied by his wife Mrs. Falmata Yusufari Bukar-Kolo wished the President a happy birthday and briefed the president about the security situation in Nigeria which he said has scored some progress in the fight against terrorists in his country.

President Museveni welcomed the new Ambassador to Uganda and pledged to meet him soon.

The new Ambassador of Ireland to Uganda H.E. Kevin Colgan said he was delighted to be back in Uganda after 20 years. Amb. Colgan who was accompanied by his spouse Catherine Colgan commended President Museveni for the development that has taken place in Uganda especially around Muyenga hill, Kabalagala and Tank Hill where his family used to stay and noted that the area has greatly changed.

Muyenga, Kabalagala and Tank Hill where we used to stay 20 years ago is now totally changed, he said.

President Museveni welcomed the Irish envoy to Uganda and informed him that it was the government’s policy of allowing Asians to repossess their property that encouraged Ugandans to construct their own houses.

“Most of those houses are owned by Ugandans and factories are mainly owned by foreign investors, the President said.

The new Ambassador of Hungary to Uganda H.E. Zsolt Meszaros presented his credential letters to President Museveni and noted that Uganda and Hungary have had dynamic relations.

The envoy who was accompanied by the Honorary Consul of Hungary in Uganda Mr. Gordon Wavamuno pledged to strengthen further, the economic and social cooperation between the two countries.

Uganda is one of our main development partners and we are happy to extend to the education sector our support. 20 students have just benefitted from the scholarships Hungary has offered to Uganda, he said.

The new Ambassador of Angola to Uganda H.E. Syanga Kivuila Samuel Abilio based in Nairobi extended warm greetings from his President Manuel Lourenco to President Museveni and the people of Uganda.

The new Australian envoy to Uganda H.E. Luke Joseph Williams based in Nairobi appreciated Uganda’s contribution to the stabilization of peace in the region and Africa and also reported that Australia is doing very well in the control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Museveni welcomed the new envoy who was accompanied by the Australian Honorary Consul in Uganda Mr. Patrick Bitature. He told the envoy that Uganda has a unique climate and also informed him that the country acts firmly in the fight against COVID-19.

The new Oman envoy H.E. Saleh Sulaiman Ahmed Al-Harti conveyed to President Museveni greetings from the Omani leadership.

The Ambassador whose family has very strong roots in Uganda as his wife hails from Ivukula in the Iganga district was extremely delighted to be in the country.

Ambassador Al-Harti was accompanied by the Oman Honorary Consul in Uganda Mr. Ingah Atamba Kutesa. He pledged to strengthen the economic and social relations between Oman and Uganda.

The new Ambassador of Indonesia to Uganda H.E. Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin also based in Nairobi conveyed warm congratulations from the President of Indonesia H.E. Joko Widodo to President Yoweri Museveni upon winning the recent elections.

The envoy also pledged to promote the economic and social cooperation between the 2 countries Indonesia and Uganda.

He disclosed that Indonesia has already offered 15 scholarships to young Ugandan students to study in his country and 18 of them are pursuing masters degrees.

He, further, disclosed that trade and investment that were facilitated by the Late Hon. Kirunda Kivejinja will be pursued especially the feasibility study done on reviving the railway line between Kampala and Kasese.

President Museveni welcomed the new Indonesian envoy to Uganda disclosing that Uganda will host the non-aligned movement conference next year 2022 which was very much cherished by the late Hon. Kirunda Kivejinja.

President Yoweri Museveni welcomed all the new envoys to Uganda and promised to meet each of them once the government hits its target of vaccinating 21 million Ugandans against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Present at the ceremonies included the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, the Minister of State for Regional Cooperation Hon. John Mulimba and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Vincent Waiswa Bagiire.