‘You lied’: Joanita oozes mature lyrics in new song

Fast rising songbird Joanita Zachariassen shows off lyrical maturity and vocal prowess in her new song dubbed “ You lied” with Sheeba Karungi



Joanita popularly known as Joanita Zachariassen is a Ugandan, Danish Afropop and recording singer. Winner of Drlives show 2018 She is a new face in the mainstream industry but has been in the music circles for a couple of years.

She decided to jump into the mainstream audience with the help of one of Uganda’s top songwriters Shena skies. Joanita changed a few lines to make the lyrics come out nice. Shena Skies is one of the best songwriters by far.

It is a musical synonym to a relationship where a guy is taking his time to make up his mind rather to stay for love or go. So the girl decides to sit down and craft down her emotions to the guy from her point of view. It such a great love story told in such a beautiful way- ‘You lied’

Her vocals are an instant attention grabber and the lyrics on this new song will also have you listening to the song over and over again.

Listen to the Lyrics directed by Wax produced by Mr. Charm, mix and mastered by Herbert Skillz. Official video coming out on 20th August 2021

https://youtu.be/sruwD-kLnPY