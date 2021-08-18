Why FDC’s Musumba Withdrew Case Against Former Speaker Kadaga

kAMULI – Troubled Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s Proscovia Salaamu Musumba, has on Wednesday withdrawn an election petition against former Speaker of parliament Rebbecca Kadaga.

Her lawyers Galiwago & co. Advocates and Isabirye & Co. advocates, Musumba petitioned Jinja High Court stating discontentment and misery with the manner in which the Electoral Commission conducted the elections for the position of Kamuli District Woman MP which saw Kadaga returning to parliament.

Musumba petitioned the high court to declare the January 14 polls null and void and order a re-run on grounds that the election was marred with several irregularities including ballot stuffing, bribery, and forceful voter inflation among others.

Musumba also accused the electoral body of discriminatingly recruiting polling officials antagonistic to her and deliberately doing so to assault the doctrine of level-ground competition and fair play thus compromising the electoral process.

The case has been before Justice Isa Sserunkuma before Musumba appeared on Wednesday and said she is no longer interested in pursuing this petition.

In the January polls, Kadaga who is currently the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Affairs was declared the winner of the Kamuli District Woman MP seat with 92,388 votes while Musumba polled 26,851 votes.

BACKGROUND

The row between former Speaker Kadaga, and Musumba, the FDC vice chairman for eastern Uganda intensified, after the latter announced that she is interested in the former’s Parliamentary seat again.

This was not the first time Musumba was threatening to end Kadaga’s political life as Kamuli District Woman MP.

In 2015, Musumba who became Kamuli district LC-V chairperson after failing to retain her former seat in parliament, Bugabula South, surprised many when she picked nomination forms to contest for the Kamuli District Woman seat, then occupied by Kadaga, who was also speaker of parliament but in the turn of events, she reversed her ambitions to Kamuli Municipality which she also lost to late Rehema Watongola.

It is alleged that by then, another powerful female politician from Busoga who was heading the ruling NRM party at the secretariat reportedly had a supremacy feud with Kadaga and to ensure they pull her down (PhD), she allegedly worked closely with Salaamu Musumba to unseat the former.

It should be remembered that on several occasions, Kadaga complained to the president as the party chairman about those perceived to be fighting her and Busoga in general and she pinned Kasule Lumumba and Salaamu Musumba’s hubby Isaac Musumba,(former Minister ).

During one of the statehouse meetings chaired by President Museveni, Kadaga reportedly pinned former NRM SG Justine Kasule Lumumba, Ruth Nankabirwa, Isaac Musumba, former Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah who were in attendance and others for reportedly fighting her (By backing Salaamu Musumba).

This feud was escalated by Salaamu Musumba’s intention to contest against the Kadaga as the latter accuses her rivals of funding her downfall.

On Wednesday after Musumba withdrawing the case, Kadaga tweeted, ‘’Am honoured to have been represented by a star-studded team of JM Mugosha, C Alaka, E Ochieng, E Okuo. in demolishing the fictitious, concocted, mafia sponsored and backed petition of Salaamu Musumba. You cannot overturn a margin of over 60,000 votes’’, tweeted Kadaga.

It should be reported that Kadaga has in the past openly clashed with many bigwigs in government like former Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa, First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports Janet Museveni, Former Prime Minister, Amana Mbabazi, speaker Jacob Oulanyah and NRM SG, Justine Lumumba.