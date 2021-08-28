Welcome back! Man Utd Agrees €20m deal for Cristiano Ronaldo

AGENCIES | Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will make a sensational return to Old Trafford after they agreed a fee with Juventus for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo is expected to sign a two-year deal subject to being granted a visa and passing a medical, with United having agreed to pay an initial €2om to the Italian club plus up to €3m in bonuses.

Manchester City had seemed the most likely destination for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner until Friday morning.

But after a whirlwind 48 hours that saw Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, hold talks with Juventus officials in Turin on Wednesday over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium, City confirmed on Friday lunchtime that they were no longer interested.

It then emerged that Mendes had also held talks with United before a statement from hours later then confirmed they had reached agreement with Juventus for a deal to re-sign the player that joined from Sporting Lisbon as a teenager and spent six seasons at Old Trafford before moving to Madrid for a world record £80m in 2009.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” it read.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five Uefa Champions League titles, four Fifa Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal. In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

Ronaldo has less than 12 months of his contract with Juventus that is worth an estimated €31m a season after tax and it is understood that City were reluctant to pay a fee for a player who will turn 37 in February having also never agreed personal terms over a proposed two-year contract.

