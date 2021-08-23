Two Children dead as MP Mwijukye Cheats Death in Nasty Accident

The Buhweju County Member of Parliament, Hon. Francis Mwijukye. (FILE PHOTO).

Mpigi – The Buhweju County Member of Parliament, Hon. Francis Mwijukye was, on Sunday, involved in a nasty accident along the Kampala – Masaka highway; claiming two children.

Reports reaching this site indicate that the Shadow Minister for Trade & Industry’s SUV Landcruiser Prado motor vehicle plunged into a nearby garden after hitting a motorcyclist that entered the road ‘unannounced’.

“FATAL Accident vide TAR 45/2021 of Buwama police station that occurred on the 22/8/2021 at about 1815/ at Buwama Town Council along Kampala-Masaka highway involving m/v reg no. MP WAITU Land cruiser Prado black belonging to one Mwijukye Francis MP Buhweju county” read a police report.

The reports also revealed that Hon. Mwijukye’s vehicle’s driver, a one, Barekye James, 47, a resident of Kasangati in Wakiso district lost control at the sight of the motorcycle reg no. UDX577E Suzuki red in colour ridden by an unidentified person.

Two children (pedestrians) died on spot in the nasty accident.

The deceased include; Nabukenya Florence aged 13 years and one Lubyayi Tadeous aged 9 years who are all residents of Mbizinya village, Buwama Town council in Mpigi district.

“The victim was rushed to Gombe hospital for medication & the two bodies of the pedestrians were also taken to Gombe hospital mortuary for postmortem,” read a Police report.