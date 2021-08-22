Taboo! Types of relationships you should avoid at all costs

Love is hard to find. Some people wait years while others never find it at all. Once you’ve met someone you love, it may be tempting to hold on to them with everything you’ve got, but it’s important to remember that not every type of love leads to a happy, healthy relationship.

Love should make you the best version of yourself. It should include more highs than lows. Unfortunately, more often than not, being in love can bring out your worst qualities, fears, and insecurities, especially when you’re intimate with someone who’s dealing with their own baggage.

The relationship that’s fueled by passion alone

A romantic relationship would just be a close friendship without passion. This fiery quality plays an important role in love. It’s what makes you care so deeply, love like crazy, and do things you normally wouldn’t do. While passion is a necessary ingredient, too much of it can quickly lead to a toxic, unhealthy relationship.

Passion can lead to high levels of jealousy or even blow-out fights. As any couple knows, some jealousy and arguing is natural, but overly passionate relationships experience these qualities to the point that they begin to take over any good in the relationship.

The relationship that’s conveniently comfortable

These relationships are like your favourite pair of sweatpants. They are familiar, comfortable, and make you feel warm and safe. Like a comfortable, convenient relationship, it can be tough to pull off those cosy, fleece-lined sweatpants and squeeze them into a stiff pair of jeans. Single life can be rough, making that comfortable relationship all the more appealing. The problem is that comfort doesn’t equal happiness. These convenient relationships just hold you back from finding true happiness and love.

The relationship that’s overly controlled

It’s natural to care about someone and want what’s best for them, but it’s quite another thing to attempt to control their every move. Relationships that revolve around one person’s control over the other are dangerous. If you don’t feel free to be yourself, make your own choices, and decide things for yourself, you may be in an unhealthy, controlling relationship. Maintaining these relationships can hinder your personal growth and may even manipulate you into thinking you’re happy when you’re not.

The relationship that’s built on lies

Trust is the foundation of a healthy relationship, so when a relationship is built on lies, it’s impossible to operate as a healthy, functional couple. Lying may seem harmless at first. Perhaps it’s just an omission of information or a small, white lie you say to avoid hurting your partner’s feelings. Either way, a lie is a lie.

The relationship with a bully

Are you in a relationship where one person has significantly more power and control than the other? If so, there’s a good chance you’re in an abusive relationship, whether physically, mentally, or emotionally operated, bullies function by maintaining enough power that their partner is afraid to challenge them. This relationship runs on fear, which is the opposite of love. If you find yourself in this exhausting, hurtful relationship, you’ll want to find a way out immediately.

The relationship that’s punitive

Punitive relationships are destined for failure. This type of relationship occurs when one person punishes the other when their partner’s behaviour falls short of their own personal expectations. The major issue with punitive types is that their instinct is to punish, without adequate communication, feedback, and understanding. Not only is this highly disrespectful, but it creates conflict. It’s only a matter of time before the partner who’s belittled starts harbouring negative emotions toward the other.

The relationship with a critic

It’s natural to turn to your partner for advice and to seek their approval, as any solid relationship should feature more mutual support than harsh criticism. If you’ve ever dealt with someone who nitpicks every little detail of your life-from how you do your job to how you dress to how you speak to your mother-you know how trying it can be. Don’t let your partner become a source of stress. Instead, ditch the naysayers and avoid a partner who’s overly critical.

The relationship with an enabler

Regardless of who’s doing it, a relationship that hinges on one person enabling the other is toxic. There are several red flags that prove a person is an enabler in their relationship. For instance, putting your partner’s needs before your own, your life revolving around your partner, and seeing your partner as helpless are all signs you’re in a toxic relationship.

The relationship that’s all-consuming

As soon as you’ve entered a mental state where you’re unable to stop thinking about someone, there’s cause for concern. Of course, there are times when it’s acceptable to have your significant other on your mind. In the beginning of a relationship, you can’t wait to hear back from them. Or, your long-time partner is the first person you want to tell about your job promotion. That’s normal. However, it can become dangerous the moment this genuine love turns into an obsession. At this point, you should bail immediately.

The relationship that’s all about the drama

You know those couples who are either over-the-top perfect or on the edge of a breakup? Well, it’s best to steer clear of people who aren’t happy unless there’s some sort of high-drama situation happening. It’s not such a stretch to predict this type of relationship won’t last. In fact, couples who thrive on high theatrics also tend to have higher divorce rates. So, there you have it.