Shoot to kill! UPDF intensifies Disarmament in Karamoja

UPDF 3rd Division Commander, Brig Joseph Balikudembe

NAPAK – The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) and security agencies have vowed to shoot anyone resisting or sabotaging disarmament.

The UPDF 3rd Division Commander, Brig. Joseph Balikudembe revealed that force had declared a ‘shoot to kill order against any fighter who resists the ongoing disarmament exercise.

The policy was resolved on Saturday, August 7, 2021, during the official launch of the cordon and search operations in Nabilatuk, Amudat and Nakapiripirit districts, and enacted Monday, August 8, 2021.

Addressing residents in Nabilatuk district, Brig. Balikudembe said there would be no more mercy for armed warriors who try to resist the forceful disarmament once there is credible information implicating them.

Nabilatuk Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Milton Odongo called for teamwork between the political leaders and security organs to ensure the smooth implementation of the exercise, which is expected to last for 90 days.

The community is in full support of the disarmament exercise and urged UPDF to intensify intelligence gathering and work with the local council leaders as well as kraal leaders who are linked to the armed warriors. Peter Lonyala, a resident of Nabilatuk town council says they are tired of bloodletting and now want to embrace peace.

“Let’s tell our people to return guns because they have caused mayhem and death amongst us. Let’s be open and tell the elders please tell your son to return guns to the government. Let’s inform them that if you don’t want to hand over the gun, you will suffer. We should talk to our people,” said Lonyang.

About 40 guns have been by security agencies recovered with hundreds of ammunition since a mid-last month. More than 200 warlords are waiting to appear before the court-martial.

UPDF is determined to recover all illegal firearms during the ongoing second disarmament themed “Peace for All.”