Namubiru, Rickman to Rock Germany

Musicians Iryn Namubiru, Rickman Rick are set to fire up Ugandans living in Germany at the Express soccer tournament Winner’s after party in Waldebene ost 210, 70186 Stuttgart on 28th August 2021.

According to chief organizer Mabel Namakula, the CEO OF Afro Connect Entertainment, the show is about putting different cultures together with sports and music.

Mabel is a sensational promoter based in Germany. She works along with Baba Ebbie big Boss from Nigeria, Chairman Badigizze Uganda both in Germany and Hudsonz Arts, a brand based in Uganda.



Sources in the Germany reveal that Ugandans in all parts of Germany are warming up for this great show, which will usher them back into the life of partying which had been scrapped by authorities following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Sponsored by Apostle Linda Edwards, Song le Maroccain, Stuttgart chambers and many more,the show will also feature performances from several other artistes based Germany and will be hosted by DJ Gaga, Peachboy Cham MC.

Namubiru and Rickman have also not been performing ever since the lockdown was announced in Uganda last year.She is ready to thrill all her fans in Germany and others who will be following the concert online.