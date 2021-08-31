Namakaka preaches love in new hit

Kampala | RedPepper – Sensational Dancehall star Namakaka Fingers has released a brand-new love single titled “Mbika”.

The massive Afro-beat dancehall love song, which was penned by Prime Music, was produced and mastered by Artin Pro and is already receiving great airplay on local radio stations globally.

“Mbika” is Namakaka latest song under the management of Expensive Style Management Inc in association with Hopelee Inc.

Namakaka with media Personality Zahara

The sensational singer revealed that the video of the song shot by Better Films SA directed by Vince -Drey will be released on 1st September 2021.

Namakaka Fingers real name Kanyinke Silver is a talented Ugandan leading singer with a couple of music albums on his name and he is the CEO of Expensive Style Management Inc.

His music career draws back while at high school. He has collaborated with current talents in the country like Pallaso on Binkyani featuring Athen Lyre.

He has also released songs like Guage, Kiri Kiri featuring Ragga Ben, Asomesa, International Baby, and many more. He also collaborated with Flavia Nanyombi on Nkubirako song.

Related:

A Dancehall, reggae, and Afrobeat singer, Namakaka is inspired by singers like Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, Wizkid, and Burnaboy.

Here’s Mbika Lyrics video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEa5xct7Rps&list=RDaEa5xct7Rps&start_radio=1