FUFA Bows to Vipers SC Pressure, Postpones Uganda Cup

Kampala – Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has indefinitely postponed the 2020-2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup games that had earlier on been scheduled for this month August between August 19th – 30.

The competition is at the semi-final stage where Police FC was drawn against Vipers as Express play BUL Bidco FC over two legs on a home and away basis.

A statement from FUFA elaborated that the decision was taken to give the Uganda Cranes more time to prepare for their upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the start of September.

“The decision was taken to give the National team more time to continue with preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers as the Uganda Cranes will play against Kenya and Mali next month,” FUFA said in a statement.

As FUFA announced that new dates will be communicated, the new development is also an implication that Vipers SC, who had earlier threatened to pull out of the competition pointing at unfavourable dates of resumption will now have a chance to play in the semi-final.

The Venoms had earlier on communicated that they would only be available to play in the tournament starting August 30 and now it is open to them to continue competing in the tournament.

Uganda Cranes squad trains ahead of a game. (FILE PHOTO)

Vipers CEO Simon Peter Njuba in a statement explained that it was impossible to re-assemble their squad in the one week that was allowed for teams to prepare before the dates that were initially set after the draws.

Vipers argued that their players had been laid off for 62 days since June 16, and with some players staying outside Uganda, playing would be difficult within the initially slated period.

Meanwhile, up to six members of the Vipers squad are with the national team at the moment. These include Paul Willa, Aziizi Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ibrahim Orit and Milton Kariisa.

Another semi-finalist Express also have Enock Walusimbi, Joel Mutakubwa, Murushid Juuko, Martin Kizza, and Muzamiru Mutyaba away with the national team, while Police has Hassan Muhamood and Eric Ssenjobe in the Cranes camp.

Meanwhile, the FUFA competitions calendar has been suffocated with many arrangements including a Cranes training camp in Jordan, and also Express’ CAF Champions League qualifiers that start in September.

The Cranes are expected to depart for Jordan and set up a camp that runs up to at least August 27, with two friendly games against Syria on August 23 and 26.

The team will then move to Addis Ababa where they will face Ethiopia on August 29, before travelling to Kenya for the first qualifier match on September 2 at the Nyayo National Stadium.