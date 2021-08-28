Cristiano Ronald to Make Man Utd Champions League Debut against Swiss side Young Boys

AGENCIES | Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Champions League game following his return to Manchester United will be away to Young Boys on September 14.

The Portuguese superstar sensationally made his return to Old Trafford on Friday afternoon, 12 years after waving goodbye to English football for pastures new at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times in his career and will begin his quest to bring European glory back to United in Switzerland.

The following night Liverpool will commence their group stage campaign at home to AC Milan, who they beat in 2005 final but lost to at the same stage in 2007. The Reds have never hosted the Italians at Anfield in a competitive game before.

Defending champions Chelsea will start at home to Zenit St. Petersburg on September 14, while a day later Manchester City will host RB Leipzig.

On September 28, City will face Paris Saint-Germain away in an eagerly-anticipated clash, with Lionel Messi looking to help his new team get the better of Pep Guardiola’s side. The return fixture at the Etihad Stadium is on November 24.

Manchester United will be out for revenge against Villarreal, who beat them on penalties in the final of last season’s Europa League. They face each other at Old Trafford on September 29 before doing battle in Spain on November 23rd.

Liverpool play Atletico Madrid away on October 19 before hosting them at Anfield on November 3.

Chelsea travel to face Juventus on September 29 and will play them at Stamford Bridge on November 23.

Away from the English clubs, Barcelona play Bayern Munich at home on September 14 and away on September 29.