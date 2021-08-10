DPP Processes Criminal Charges against Elusive Blogger Lumbuye

ARRESTED: Vlogger Fred Kajubi aka Lumbuye

Kampala – Elusive blogger and self-proclaimed political activist, Fred Kajubi alias Lumbuye aka Chemical Ali, is to be slapped with criminal charges, this website has learnt.

This was revealed by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) asserting that Lumbuye will face criminal charges on return

The DPP is processing more files as police await his deportation from Turkey for interrogation and prosecution.

Mr Lumbuye was arrested by authorities last week in Turkey where he was based on unclear offences.

Yesterday, the Uganda police confirmed that 15 case files, including spreading harmful propaganda, incitement to violence using improvised explosive devices and offensive communication, have so far been sanctioned against the government critic.

“Once he is handed over to the police, we shall process the 15 case files that were opened against him,” Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

Uganda wants Mr Lumbuye deported to face criminal charges and reports reaching this website indicate that Interpol has not sanctioned the extradition.

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigrations has since refuted claims of possessing Lumbuye

The spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, Mr Charles Twiine, confirmed that all the 15 case files have been sanctioned and they are processing more against elusive vlogger.