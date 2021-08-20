Court Sets Date For Petition against Election of Gen. Jim Muhwezi

Maj Gen. Jim Muhwezi leaves Kabalwe high court with his lawyer Mwesigwa Rukutana on Friday

KABALE – The high court in Kabale has set September 1, 2021, as a kick-off for the hearing date of the election petition against Jim Katugugu Muhwezi, Minister for Security.

During the 2021 general election that were held in January this year, Muhwezi, the National Resistance Movement -NRM party flag bearer got 23,990 votes to trounce the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party flag bearer Fred Turyamuhweza who got 20,556 votes on the Rujumbura county member of parliament seat in Rukungiri district.

Other candidates, independent Grace Muhoozi Mugisha got 2,149 votes while Alliance for National Transformation-ANT candidate Sylivin Gumisiriza got only 230 votes. However, Turyamuhweza rejected the results and through his lawyers, JB Byamukama & Company Advocates petitioned court claiming that Muhwezi used voter bribery and ballot stuffing.

He also accused Muhwezi of conniving with security officials in the district to intimidate and chase away his agents and supporters from polling stations on polling day.

Today (Friday) Muhwezi who was accompanied by his lawyers Mwesigwa Rukutana of M/S Crane Associated Advocates and Eric Sabitti, the lawyer representing electoral commission appeared at Kabale high court.

Turyamuhweza did not show up and only sent his political assistant Aloysious Mugarura and his lawyers led by Jude Byamukama.

Justice Philip Odoki, the Judge presiding over Kigezi region election petitions set September 1st to start the hearing. Both parties agreed with the dates.

Odoki also asked Muhwezi to file the last additional affidavits today.

Odoki also allowed the petitioner to present both audio and video evidence before court.

He also asked both the Muhwezi and Turyamuhweza to file rejoinder affidavits before 26th of this month.

Speaking to our reporter after scheduling, Turyamuhweza political assistant, Aloysius Mugarura told our reporter that Turyamuhweza is ready with enough evidence to pin Minister Muhwezi.

He wants the court to nullify the Muhwezi election and order a fresh one.

But, Mwesigwa Rukutana who spoke to our reporter on behalf of Muhwezi said that they are prepared and confident to prove before court that there is no case against Muhwezi. Rukutana described Turyamuhweza’s accusations as tantrums of a bad loser