Bishop Rubaramira Tasks Church Leadership to Preach Gospel of Love, Development

Bishop Rubaramira speaks to Finance State Minister, Musasizi after the ordination mass at St. Emmanuel Cathedral, Rubanda.

Rubanda – Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kabale, Rt. Rev. Callistus Rubaramira has tasked church leaders, especially newly ordained priests, to preach/instil the gospel of peace, repentance and development.

Rt. Rev. Rubaramira made the remark during the ordination mass of three Priests at St. Emmanuel Cathedral Catholic Parish in Rubanda town council on Sunday, August 29.

“I urge you, especially the newly ordained priests, to abide by the Catholic Church norms and preach the gospel of peace, repentance and avoid preaching divisive gospel instead of development,” said Rt. Rev. Rubaramira.

The ordained priests were Innocent Abenawe Tumwekwase from Rushoroza parish Cathedral in Kabale district, Ivan Major Mutekanga and Zephrino Tumwejunise both from Rubanda Parish.

The newly ordained priests amid the mass led by Bishop Rubaramira on Sunday

The ceremony was attended by distinguished leaders and politicians; to include: Hon. Wilfred Nuwagaba (MP -Ndorwa East), Hon. Henry Musasizi – M Rubanda East and the State Minister of Finance, planning and Economic Development in charge of General Duties, Hon. Catherine Atwakiire Ndamira, Hon. Prosy Akampurira, Begumisa, Woman MP Rubanda and Hon. Kamuntu Moses Mwongyera.

Speaking at the same function, State Minister of Finance, planning and economic development in charge of General Duties, Henry Musasizi commended Bishop Rubaramira for the continued recommendation and recruitment of more clergy in the diocese.

Musasizi contributed UGX5M to cater for seminarians in the Kabale diocese.











Pictorial from the ordination mass at St Emmanuel Cathedral, Rubanda (COURTESY PHOTO)

On another note, Hon. Nuwagaba urged the newly ordained priests to impact the lives of their flock regardless of the tough pandemic times.

“They have been ordained in difficult times of covid pandemic and those posted far will have other additional challenges. They must however lead lives expected of them as priests and impact the people positively spiritually, economically and socially,” said Hon. Nuwagaba.