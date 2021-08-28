August 28, 2021

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal Drop Bottom After 5-nil Thumping by Man City

August 28, 2021 AGENCIES

AGENCIES | SkySports – Arsenal’s difficult start to the season continued as they lost 5-0 at Manchester City on Saturday, with Granit Xhaka’s first-half red card only compounding the pressure on under-fire manager Mikel Arteta, whose side have lost their opening three games without scoring for the first time ever.

The Gunners, who arrived at the Etihad having lost their previous eight Premier League fixtures against City, made a terrible start after falling behind to Ilkay Gundogan’s seventh-minute header.

City doubled their lead just five minutes later through Ferran Torres’s close-range finish after yet more woeful Arsenal defending, then Xhaka saw red for a two-footed lunge on Joao Cancelo ten minutes before half-time – an incident which the Arsenal manager later admitted left him angry.

Gabriel Jesus added a third two minutes before the interval after fine approach play from Jack Grealish to end the game as a contest, with Torres heading in his second to complete the scoring six minutes from time.

Arsenal – who failed to have a single shot on target in the entire match – drop to the bottom of the table, while the champions go top ahead of Saturday afternoon’s contests.

Player ratings

Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Laporte (7), Dias (7), Cancelo (8), Gundogan (8), Rodri (8), Silva (8), Torres (9), Grealish (8), Jesus (8)
Subs: Sterling (8), Zinchenko (7), Mahrez (7)

Arsenal: Leno (6), Soares (5), Tierney (6), Chambers (4), Holding (7), Kolasinac (4), Xhaka (4), Odegaard (5), Saka (5), Smith Rowe (6), Aubameyang (3)
Subs: Lacazette (5), Maitland-Niles (6), Elneny (6)

Man of the match: Ferran Torres

