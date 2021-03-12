Wars Rock KCCA over New Staff Recruitment

Kampala | RedPepper – Power wrangles, corner quarrels, corridor talks, open confrontations, legal threats have erupted at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) as new boss Dorothy Kisaka moves to fill 700 jobs positions that have been occupied by temporary staff since Jenipher Musisi days.

Kisaka has directed the institution’s Management Executive Committee and all city division town clerks to compel more than 700 temporary staff to re-apply for jobs.

These will serve for three months, and after that they will be either kicked out or be permanently employed. Whereas this is good news to some competent staff who have been worried about their job security, their joy may be short-lived.

Reason? Top bosses are busy sneaking into the system their friends, Uncles, Aunties, sisters, brothers, drink mates et al. These will appear like they have been working with KCCA on a temporary basis. And they will be able to grab those vacant juicy positions in three months’ time when advertised, to the detriment of hardworking genuine temporary staff who have been there for some time.

Red pepper is still verifying a list of those (numbering about 50) alleged to have been sneaked into the system before publishing it.