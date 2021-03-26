UNEB Guides School Headteachers Against Examination Malpractice 

The Uganda National Examinations Board this Friday, March 26, advised school leaders to ensure exclusion of examination malpractice. Redpepper Reports.

The Uganda National Examinations Board executive secretary Dan Odongo has asked all the school heads across the country to brief all candidates against all forms of examination malpractice. Odongo emphasized this today during the presser at the UNEB offices in Ntinda.

He also narrated that most candidates have been disqualified and results withheld by the board because they were not adequately briefed through the consequences of malpractice.

He has urged headteachers to discourage their candidates against the entry into examination rooms with an authorized material besides declining any other forms of external assistance, copying from their colleagues, or even disobey their invigilators’ directives as these will, unfortunately, lead to disqualification of their entire respective examination centers.

Briefing of candidates across the country is underway in various schools for primary education.

Odongo has also requested religious leaders to pray for the successful conduct of Primary Leaving Examinations and the safety of learners during the entire process. PLE is slated to take place from March 29, through March 30.

In line with this, the UNEB secretary has also cold upon Muslims to dedicate all candidates during this afternoon Juma prayers. All the well-wishers are asked to do the same throughout this Saturday and Sunday.