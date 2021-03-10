Ugandans Excited Over ‘Jumia Tech Week’

Kampala: Jumia clients are set to enjoy incredible discounts of up to 60% off on tech products following the return of the Jumia Tech Week sale running from 15th to 31st March on the online platform.

The annual sale allows tech enthusiasts to shop offers on all things tech ranging from mobile phones to home appliances, TVs, gaming consoles,

“With a lot of consumers still working and studying distantly, this campaign offers a chance for them to order vital tech products during this period.” said Uganda CEO Ron Kawamara.

The Tech Week campaign caters for everyone, whether it’s a homemaker looking for new appliances, a gamer, even those that are looking simply to upgrade their devices, we’ve got something for everyone” he added.

Some of the partners that have signed on to be part of the tech themed campaign include Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, Changhong, Sony and Nokia to give consumers a wide assortment of products to choose from.

Customers can look forward to exciting deals like the Nokia C1 at 219,000 UGX, the new Samsung Galaxy A02 at 439,000 UGX, BlueFlame Gas cooker for 459,000 UGX and many more.

The Jumia Tech Week campaign will keep with the promises Jumia offers in all campaigns, nationwide delivery across the country even during this lockdown period and express delivery in Kampala.

