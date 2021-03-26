Ugandan-Sudanese fast rising star Ub Master on making music while showering.

Fast-rising music star Ub master is a Ugandan- Sudanese hitmaker currently based in Brisbane. Despite being away, he managed to release hit songs time and again. He is the most talked-about singer currently in Sudan and the northern part of Uganda.

Our reporter based in Brisbane met up with him and shared a lot. Read on;

What first got you into music?

Ub master has always had a musical passion from childhood. I loved singing since inception and knew I would take on the career.

Who is Ub Master?

Ub master is a Ugandan Sudanese sensational singer currently based in Brisbane.

Briefly tell us your music background? Was your family supportive in the first place?

At first, my family didn’t like the intention of joining the industry. From the beginning, they thought music is for spoiled people. But as time goes on, I am proving them wrong.

What is the saddest moment you can recall when you had just started?

In the beginning, I first discouraged. I was going through a rough time and felt like quitting but with the love of music I kept going. All those moments made me sad.

Who inspired you to make music?

I got inspired by many musicians like A pass of Uganda. I loved the way he sings and he inspired me so much to make music.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

My music is very powerful from the beat to the energy I put in. It has that magic to get people to feel it



With no doubt, your songs are receiving massive airplay, in your thinking, what contributed to this?

Yes my songs get played a lot especially in northern Uganda, west Nile and Australia, America etc. It is because of the time and energy of creating good sounds that people love. Radio and TV people love my songs that is why they play them a lot



Let’s talk about your latest song, what is the message behind this song?

MY latest song is called ‘Bring it on’ it has no deep message but It’s just a short love message to my Ugandan queen asking her to give me love.

Who writes your songs?

I write all Ma music

Which artists would you wish to collaborate with?

I would like to collaborate with sheebah, spice Diana, harmonize, Apass and Timanya

Apart from your latest song, what other songs have your produced?

I have done many hits like Fire, you’re so sweet, Banana Love mama, urban, Tunapendana and coronavirus and many more.

What is one message you would give to your fans?

I promise my fans I’m gone feed them with more hits

Do you sing in the shower? What songs?

Yes I do sing in the shower especially when I am composing new songs or sometimes sing unreleased songs when trying to perfect them

What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?

I would be a lethal businessman. I love doing business too.

Where have you performed? What are your favorite and least favorite venues? Do you have any upcoming shows?

I have performed in Dara Pony club which was My favorite. I have also performed in the Richland venue. I have got two shows coming Up in April at the beat party.

How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

It has made a lot of music get accessible to the public and difficult for artists to make money

What has been your greatest challenge in the ug music industry?

Basically, it is the lack of funds to promote the music. It is a huge challenge.

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

Hahaha. It was when I was shooting a music video when my girlfriend was around

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?



I would build more studios and educate more videographers. I would also burn off the internet music marketing strategy.

What’s next for you?

EP dropping next two months and Album before the year ends. Let my fans keep glued on. And look for my music on all my social media pages.