Uganda to build Satellite Station – Cabinet 

Legislators have approved building Uganda’s satellite station idealogy. Redpepper Reports.

The previous cabinet sitting on Monday, March 22, 2021, confirmed the proposal to build a satellite station in Uganda. The main objective is to develop Uganda’s space capabilities in a well-coordinated and harmonized manner.

The idea will help the country to leverage space science and technology for sustainable development with the following benefits and expected outcomes.

Hon. Judith Nabakooba – ICT Minister, said the satellite establishment will “boost evidence-based technology information for planning and decision making, improved space science, and technology infrastructure to support research for industrial development,” as well as “improving defense and security through improved capabilities” for cross border movement monitoring and surveillance for the Country.

Besides, it will expand private sector investment in space science, technology research, and innovation, which will in the end enhance foreign direct investment and collaborations, which will, in turn, attract and spur the development of new technologies in the Country.

As well, Uganda will advance national earth observation and remote sensing centers.