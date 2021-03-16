UCU Finalist Dies in ‘Fido-Dido’ Building Ceiling Collapse

Kampala – A finalist at Uganda Christian University has been confirmed dead after the collapse of the Fido Dido building Monday March 15, Red Pepper Digital reports.

The university administration confirmed the passing of one of their students in an official communique channeled through their social media accounts on Tuesday morning

“It is on a sad note that we announce the death of Asimwe Lorita Blessy, a final year student of Ba. Human Resource Management. She was one of the victims of the Fidodido building collapse yesterday (Monday),” read a tweet.

Ms Asiimwe was one of the congregators of the House of Rest Ministries Church attending the Lunch Hour prayers when the ceiling caved-in.

The administration of the university also confirmed to the RedPepper Digital that the deceased was set to graduate in July 2021.

Ms Asiimwe becomes one of the first confirmed deaths from the incidents after several people were critically injured and evacuated to hospital after the ceiling of the building that houses Fido Dido along Kampala road collapsed in.

The ceiling collapsed in on congregators of the House of Rest Ministries Church who had convened for the Lunch hour prayers on Monday afternoon March 15.

Moments later Police and fire brigade were seen evacuating victims to Hospital subsequent to sealing off the building.

In an interview with one of Uganda’s dailies, Daily Monitor, Mr Nkuubi Kenneth, one of the businessmen who operates in the building said a technician had climbed in the ceiling after power went off only to come down tumbling with the ceiling.

“The ceiling is very old. Five people died on spot before police arrived. I used my car to transport some of the victims to hospital,” he said.

The collapse of the ceiling on the second floor was just a ‘tip of the iceberg’ with tenants expressing concerns of the dilapidation of a section of the building.

Situated on Kampala Road in CBD, the building houses the famous ‘Fido Dido’ ice cream Parlour and eatery, one of the oldest leisure centers. It also houses House of Rest Ministries church on the second floor, offices and tech gadget shops/outlets.