Tycoon Amina Hersi Endorses Kadaga for Speakership

Kampala. Boss-lady, Amina Hersi has bankrolled the Kadaaga campaign for Speakership, Redpepper reports.

Notable business mogul from Somali, Amina Hersi has granted endowment to Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga’s campaign of third term speakership race in Parliament.

News sources have revealed that the boss-lady has already forwarded the first instalment of UGX. 700million to support Kadaaga campaigns.

Allegedly the funds were given to Kadaaga’s renowned relative Moses Kaango. Perhaps, the next lot will be given later to induce NRM MPs before the NRM caucus meeting.

The political team is now energized and is hopeful that the money tool will make them challenge whatever resolution the ruling party’s Central Executive Committee will make especially if it’s against Kadaaga aspirations.

After receiving the money from tycoon Amina as well as reportedly UGX. 2billion from another anonymous city tycoon, Kadaaga has re-executed her campaign. With her political enthusiasm, Hon. Kadaaga is now engaging all regional groups.

Sources reveal that almost every legislator who attends her meetings at Hotel Africana is given a minimum of UGX. 1million as transport refund.

Campaign materials and gear including T-shirts have been printed already.

Two weeks ago, Kadaaga cried foul that the battle for Speakership had been damaged by the printing of T-shirts.

Amina Hersi, one of the supporters of Kadaaga, is an investor in a sugar cane factory in Amuru in northern Uganda and is alleged to be also involved in bankrolling MP Gilbert Olanya of Kilak to de-campaign Jacob Oulanyah.

Previously, MP Gilbert was opposed to Amina setting up a factory in the north saying the government wanted to grab Acholi land through Gen. Salim Saleh. With the factory now in place, Gilbert is now associating with Amina.