Thugs Prey on Toyota Wish Cars – Police

Kampala – Toyota Wish is apparently the most targeted vehicle by thugs, Police’s latest findings on car thefts in the country have revealed, Redpepper reports.

Covert police operations regarding self-drive car thieves in the Kampala Metropolitan area have indicated that the suspects so far in police custody are connected to several stealing of Toyota Wish vehicles.

Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson, identified the ringleaders of thefts as “Farouq Nsereko alias Hassan and Joseph Wambi also known as Daniel Kato. The duo has pending car theft cases at Nateete, Kawempe, Kajjansi, Katwe and Bweyogerere.”

In one of the cases, the two stole motor vehicle registration number UBE 132J from Ronald Asiimwe and sold it at UGX2.5M to Fabulous Motors and Washing Bay. The other is registration number UBE 723A which was hired from Bakiribona Elvis and sold to Mutaaya Stephen, UAW 461B stolen from Hilary Serumaga and sold to Adam Magezi at UGX12m and UBF 066W, stolen from Jamada Kasujja and sold at UGX7M

Additionally, the group is accused of stealing other cars; “UBD 547 A which was hired from Artison Semyano and sold to Alex Keyeyera and a Spacio UBJ 754G which was stolen from Alex Kasirye and sold to Stephen Musisi at UGX14 M”

The two have told detectives that they often disguise as persons hiring cars for self-drive and sell them to people who do not undertake due diligence to verify ownership documents.

Police Flying Squad and Crime Intelligence embarked on tracking self-drive car thieves after numerous complaints had been reported in Nateete, Kajjansi, Kawempe and Bweyogerere. Enanga said the duo and their accomplices have been hiring vehicles from owners at “150,000 Shillings for self-drive but end up selling them at costs ranging between 2.5 million to 14 million Shillings.”

Previously, Toyota Premio, Corona and G-Touring were some of the most targeted cars. The combination shifted to Premio, Spacio and Raum before moving to the Wish according to police records