Suspects In Lion killings Transferred To CIID Kibuli, To be Produced in Court

Kampala/Kanungu – The Uganda Police has transfered the three suspects involved in the gruesome killing and mutilation of six (6) lions in Ishasha section of Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kanungu to Kampala.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that the identified suspects were arrested in a joint operation on Sunday after lion heads were discovered in their compounds after a tip off.

“We wish to inform the public that the 3 suspects, allegedly involved in the killing of 6 lions at the Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kanungu district, on the Saturday March 20, have been transferred to the Directorate of CID, Kibuli, for further necessary court action,” read the statement.

Security authorities identified the suspects as Tumuhirwe Vincent, 48,a peasant of Tukundane village, Ariho Robert, 40, a peasant of Kazinga lower village, Miryango David, male aged 68, traditional healer of Tukundane village.

Police revealed that the suspects will be arraigned before the Utility court of Buganda road, on various charges of unlawfully killing wild life species, unlawfully entry into wildlife protected areas and being in unlawful possession of wildlife pieces of three lion heads, 15 legs, jerry can containing suspected animal fats, which were all exhibited.

Other exhibits which were recovered include a tin of suspected poison, and spears. The dead lions and 9 other wild birds that died after eating the poisonous carcasses were forensically examined by the veterinary experts from UWA.

The three suspects, who were thoroughly interrogated, admitted the killing of lions for body parts and fats, which are used for ritualistic cleansing.

It was established that during the suspects’ poaching exploits on Saturday March 20, they drove a herd of antelopes towards the pride of lions. After a successful catch by the lions, the suspects chased them away and laced the catch with poison, which the lions eventually ate and died.

An additional 9 wild birds which ate the carcasses too, also died.

“It is unfortunate that the suspects who had knowledge about the laws protecting wildlife in the area, still went ahead with their dangerous poaching exploits. This calls for increased awareness and sensitization about the safety of wildlife in the area,” read statement.

Police commended the offices of the Kanungu RDC, the UPDF 25th Brigade, UWA, the territorial Police in Kigezi and Kanungu, DISO, and the residents who shared valuable intelligence.

“Our priority as the joint security agencies, still remains enforcement of wildlife protection laws in the country. The case in point clearly demonstrates our resolve in holding accountable all persons who endanger wildlife,” said Enanga.