Sewava to Kadaga: Don’t Drag Gen. Nalweyiso into Speaker Race Woes

Eng. Joseph Sewava, an influential youth leader and the National Communications Assistant in the office of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Chairman, has asked the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to circumvent dragging Gen. Proscovia Nalweyiso in her woes with rival Jacob Oulanya.

While launching her re-election campaign for the third term in office at Speke Resort, Munyonyo in Kampala Kadaga hit at her critics, specifically Oulanyah who is vying for the same and the government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa accusing them of plotting against her bid.

In the same week, Kadaga also accused Gen.Nalweyiso over what she termed as fighting her bid to get re-elected as speaker of the 11th Parliament, causing Political tensions within the ruling NRM Party Members.

One of those not pleased with Kadaga’s remarks against Nalweyiso is Ssewava, who argues that he is concerned over the use of polarizing lan­guage in the ongoing campaigns for the Speak­er­ship by Kadaga who is also the 2nd National Vice Chairperson (female),which not only dent the image of Parliament but the NRM Party.

‘’Whereas in­di­vid­ual MPs come and go, the in­sti­tu­tion of Parliament will exist for future gen­er­a­tions and no one should use it to blackmail other people. The Kadaga group should not drag Gen.Nalweyiso into such issues because she is not an MP’’, said Sewava.

Sewaza argues that when time for NRM Caucus comes, the party will decide on the flag bearer and nobody should use this time to fight each other.

‘’We believe in Cohesion, let the speaker’s Job not cause tenterhooks. NRM is mass party and has many positions for those who are too gluttonous for positions’’, added Sewava.

A former teacher and guerrilla fighter with the National Resistance Army(NRA), Nalweyiso was last year promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General by the president who is also the Commander in Chief of the army ,making her not only the highest-ranking female officer in the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) but also one of President Museveni’s most-trusted aides.

Last week, NRM directed the contenders, incumbent Speaker Kadaga, and her deputy Oulanyah, to lessen the fire between the two main camps that are at present threatening to divide the party.

In a statement issued last Friday by Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM Director of Information, Publicity and Public Relations , party officials claim that since the general elections were conducted, the fights for the positions of the Speaker and Deputy speaker has caused tensions among the contender’s camps despite being members of the same party.

Oulanyah stepped down from the race hoping to contest in 2016 for Kadaga and now the seat is wanted by three contenders including Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) who doubles as Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

The election of a Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament is the first activity of the assembly after the administration of oaths for all persons who will be gazetted by the Electoral Commission as winners of the parliamentary elections held on January 14, 2021. According to Article 82 of the 1995 Constitution, the office of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament shall be elected by members of Parliament from among themselves.