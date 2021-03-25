Shell Opens 11 New Fuels Stations, Grows to 161 in Uganda

Kampala – Vivo Energy, the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda has announced the expansion of their network with the addition of new service stations.

This brings the total number of Shell service stations in Uganda to 161.

On Wednesday, March 24, the energy giant announced the opening of new Shell fuel stations in Tirinyi, Bwebajja, Munyonyo, Bunamwaya, Entebbe Express, Bweyogerere, Buloba, Komamboga, Kyanja, Sseguku and Ssembabule.

“We are pleased to be expanding our network thereby increasing our coverage nationwide and providing greater accessibility to Shell high-quality fuels, lubricants and services. This expansion will also deliver more convenience to motorists and shoppers across the country,” said Vivo Energy Managing Director, Gilbert Assi during the official opening of Shell Bwebajja on Entebbe Road.

Vivo Energy revealed that the move is expected to also stimulate economic growth through the creation of employment of people, both directly and indirectly, through the various service stations.

Moses Kebba, the Marketing Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda noted that over the years, there has been an evolution in the Shell retail network from just fuel and oil purchases to providing a wider range of various services, offering even greater convenience at the Shell service stations.

“Customer expectations are constantly changing. Our customers now seek more convenient solutions and want to do more in one place. Vivo Energy is working to turn its network of Shell service stations into retail destinations, offering a wide range of services including financial services, modern food courts and diners, car parts and automotive services, among others,”Kebba said.

In a bid to let customers know and experience the different offers at the new Shell service stations, Vivo Energy Uganda will carry out a series of engaging activities including a Shell treasure hunt where media and members of the public will partake in a fun tour of the station sites, engaging and participating in different challenges.