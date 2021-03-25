Sheilah, God’s Plan Love Allegedly has no Future

Ugandan socialite Ali Marcus Lwanga who is also known as God’s plan has been known for rendezvousing one of the renowned media personalities, Sheilah Carol Gashumba.

The limelight couple has dated for over three years. Unfortunately, it seems their relationship might probably end up forthwith.

The duo was once considered to be an influential celebrity couple. They have on several occasions been sharing their love life pictorial dominating social media. This has since made them so popular and attracted a huge following.

Their relationship has been going through lots of ups and downs in the last few years. Apparently, the relationship is facing its gravity. Everything between them shows that they might not have a future together.

This was evident on Sunday at pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Light the World church in Nansana when Marcus Lwanga was asked by Pastor Wilson whether he had any marriage plans with Sheilah Carol Gashumba. His answer was surprisingly negative. “I haven’t planned about that yet,” he responded. Sheilah is probably still holding on with him despite God’s Plan is allegedly having no plan for her as a lifetime partner