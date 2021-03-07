Rubirizi District HR Boss Interdicted Over Ghost Workers, Corruption

Rubirizi | RED PEPPER – Rubirizi district service commission has interdicted the principal human resource officer on charges of creating ghosts workers and embezzling money belonging to the district.

The interdicted senior staff is Doreen Tusiime, according to the district chairman Sylvester Agubashongwire.

The district chairman told Red Pepper Digital on Friday March 5 on phone that they audited only one month and discovered that Doreen wanted to steal UGX77 million meant for pensioners.

The chairman added that she created a ghost teacher whom she paid UGX7.7 million and her case has been handed over to the auditor general for thorough auditing.

Agubashongwire said that Doreen was sometime back a secretary to the district service commission which was very corrupt and the chairman disbanded it thus Doreen was taken to CAO’s office to work as district principal human resource officer.

The district chairman has vowed to kick corruption out of Rubirizi because there is a syndicate of staff at the district who are involved in corrupt tendencies and since he has been re -elected he will deal with them

There have been reports of corruption at Rubirizi local government engineered by staff like Doreen and others who are being investigated.