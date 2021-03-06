RISING STAR SHELDON JC TALKS MUSIC AND LOVE FOR REMA

Sheldon JC is one of the fast rising music star 2021. He has released a few songs so far. He just loves and dreams working with Rema. Red pepper tracked him down and shared a lot.

Who is JC?

My name is Patrick Sheldon. This is the name from home. My stage name is Sheldon JC.

Briefly tell us your music background? Was your family supportive in the first place?

I started of recent. I haven’t gone that far. I am still an upcoming. My management is in full support to see me succeed. My family is so supportive. Some times they love me singing gospel music. However I still do cellular music and they love it so much and support me.

What is the saddest moment you can recall when you had just started?

When I had just started music, everyone didn’t believe in me. They told me I cant manage. This staff needs underground powers. To succeed they knew I need super natural powers. Most of my friends told me I wont make it. But after releasing music they all see me and envy.

Who inspired you to make music?

You can be inspired but also you’ve your own talent in waiting. I cant say someone that inspired me. I have heard so many songs. No one inspired me to music. My talent inspired me.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I create my my song songs. I create message most of the times. I do afro beat, RnB and Hip Hop. I do inspiring music.

With no doubt your songs are receiving massive airplays, in your thinking, what contributed to this?

People really love my songs. I haven’t gone into deep marketing but people love songs. I think because of the good messages.

Let’s talk about your latest song, what is the message behind this song? We’re you crying out for love or?

I did a collabo with Figo West. He is a big artists from the west. Our song was a hit. The message was why don’t you appreciate others that help you.

Who writes your songs?

I write my own songs. I don’t buy songs. I write my self.

Which artists would you wish to collaborate with?

I would like to collaborate with Rema. I like her so much. I like her music and her vocals. If not I would love to do it with Kenzo.

Apart from your latest song, what other songs have your produced?

I have other songs. I have five songs.

What is your favorite song among them all?

I love all my songs. I have no choice. These songs are the best of me.

What is one message you would give to your fans?

I want to tell my fans to appreciate themselves. Appreciate every song that comes to an artist. I would like you to go to all social media and follow me. My fans I love you so much.

What is the most useless talent you have?

I really have non. Every talent from me I so useful.

Do you sing in the shower? What songs?

I don’t sing in any shower. I don’t sing in showers.

What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?

I am a fashionista. I own boutique and I dress up people.

Where have you performed? What are your favorite and least favorite venues? Do you have any upcoming shows?

I haven’t had a big stage I have performed to. But I have been at many different stages.

Which famous female musicians do you admire?

I maintain I want to work with Rema.

What has been your greatest challenge in the ug music industry?

My greatest challenge is that people are blind to see talent at first. When you make a mark they start noticing you.

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?



It is simple. Artists should get together. Give the young singers a chance and space.

What’s next for you?

Just peace and love. Subscribe to all my social media pages. Facebook Sheldon JC, Instagram Sheldon JC. God bless you all.