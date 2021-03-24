Rising star MOS JAY on Music & dream to work with Toniks

Fast-rising singer Moses Jay with stage name Mos Jay is one of the few new and fresh singers that have made a surprise breakthrough into the music industry. In his master class Zouk and Rn B sounds, Moses is unstoppable. His latest hit song ‘Aba Geer’ is toppling all music charts both in the whole East African countries. Moses is also a big-time music writer and Comedian.

Uganda’s Red pepper caught up with him and shared a lot about his journey to stardom.

Well, who is MOS JAY?

Mos Jay is my stage name. But basically, Mos means Moses. I love music and I feel that I can do it better so I decided to join the industry.

Briefly tell us your music background? Was your family supportive in the first place?

Yeah, my family is supportive of my music because they love what am doing. They don’t have any issues with my music cuz my father himself was a traditional musician

What is the saddest moment you can recall when you had just started?

The saddest moment was the time when war broke out in South Sudan in 2013 where we lost lots of lives.

Who inspired you to make music?

I was inspired by Chris brown

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I can describe my music as Rnb, Zouk and afro-pop

Let’s talk about your latest song, what is the message behind this song?

My latest song means, when you have issues with your partner then two of them should sit down and solve their issues then telling people around that issues you have in your relationship

Who writes your songs?

I wrong my songs myself

Which artists would you wish to collaborate with?

I wish to collaborate with Alan Toniks

Apart from your latest song, what other songs have your produced?

I have an album in the studio which is already recorded.Plus some songs that I have already released with some videos.

What is your favorite song among them all

My favorite song is’Reason’

What is one message you would give to your fans?

To my fans, They should keep on supporting me and I can promise them that I will always give you the best you ever need



How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

This has made music distribution so easy for us musicians. These days you can upload all songs and fans find them online. Internet is the way to go.

What has been your greatest challenge in the music industry?

There has been a lot of challenges. From making music to its distribution. Finances are never enough but we push on.

What’s next for you?

More and more music is coming up. Let my fans watch out for the best 2021