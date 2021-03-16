Raxio Data Centre Recognized In Forbes Africa Magazine

Kampala: Raxio Data Center, Uganda’s first enterprise-grade, Tier III certified carrier-neutral data center has been documented in Forbes Africa magazine as turning Uganda and East Africa’s internet bio-network around by enhancing connectivity solutions.

In the “Uganda undiscovered series” RDC is highlighted as an essential player in Uganda’s socio-economic development as it plays a significant role in linking Uganda and Africa to a global data economy.

Through addressing the increasing Ugandan demand in the growth in data usage and storage and the broader digital revolution of businesses and the public sector in Uganda, Raxio Data Center aims to provide the critical data center infrastructure necessary to drive digital transformation across the region while growing the digital economy by connecting Africa to the global data economy.

Forbes Africa covers various business topics in Africa. The magazine helps readers connect the dots, form patterns and see beyond the obvious, giving them a completely different perspective. In doing this, it delivers sharp, in-depth and engaging stories by looking at global and domestic issues from an African prism.

Forbes Magazine recognition comes at a time when RDC officially became the First Tier III Certified Data Centre in Uganda after receiving the Uptime Institute Tier III Certification in October, 2020 late last year.

The giant data solution firm is a part of the wider Raxio Group that is focused on investing in, building and operating world class Tier III data centers across Africa.

The certification was achieved following a thorough assessment and valuation by specialist teams from The Uptime Institute in the United States and the United Kingdom to ensure it meets the stringent provisions of Uptime’s Tier III Certification.

RDC General Manager James Byaruhanga, told reporters that this achievement is a turning point for Uganda and the East African region that will see the facility host Uganda Internet eXchange Point which allows networks to directly interconnect and freely exchange data traffic at a common point – making the Internet cheaper, faster, and more consistent.

The facility also incorporates sustainable features developed using international engineering and operations standards to mitigate rising costs of energy while providing respect for the environment.