PAUL KASENENE: COVID-19 vaccination – what you need to consider

As we prepare to commence the COVID19 vaccination process, let’s take a moment and reflect on the necessity of these vaccines.

This is not a debate about whether vaccines, in general, are good or bad. If you are looking for that discussion, you could as well stop reading here. I’m not against vaccines. Some vaccines have been beneficial to society. I do advocate for vaccination, but only where necessary.

Let’s think about our own need for vaccines and the larger vaccination strategy as a country or continent.

Here is why I discuss this.

Vaccines were thought to be the key to ending this pandemic when it started in early 2020. But does this hold true one year later? At the start of the pandemic, it was thought the world would have millions of deaths and that Africa, due to inadequate healthcare systems, would have even more –with dead bodies lining the streets.

At the time, vaccines were thought to be our best way to end this pandemic. The plan was to produce 7 billion vaccines quickly, literally for everyone.

What we all want to see is a reduction in the spread of COVID19 and, ultimately, prevention of death. This is best achieved through obtaining and development of immunity against the virus. Getting to “herd immunity” is actually the real goal.

‘Herd immunity’, also known as ‘population immunity’, is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through infection with the disease pathogen in mention.

So, herd immunity can be achieved in 2 ways.

First, through vaccination.

Second, as a result of a large number of people having already been infected by the disease you want to prevent.

At the beginning of the pandemic, experts warned that we should avoid the latter scenario because it was thought that it would come at the cost of mass death.

But….. think about this…….

Is it possible that some developing countries like Uganda have already experienced a degree of herd immunity from rapid community spread of COVID19?

In all honesty, prevention measures like wearing masks or social distancing were often ignored or sometimes not even possible.

I think a survey to assess for potential herd immunity should be the next step since we already see a significant drop in new cases of COVID19. Keep in mind at the beginning of the pandemic, no one was expecting a herd immunity possibility due to community infections.

In India, for example, just like in Uganda, they have seen a rapid drop in cases. Epidemiologists have said the development of herd immunity is the likely reason. They found in some places, 6 in 10 people had already been infected with the virus. If herd immunity has already occurred, then vaccination has to be re-evaluated (not necessarily abandoned).

The COVID19 Vaccines have been said to be safe, effective and high quality by WHO. That isn’t being disputed. However, we must point out that;

a. The safety data is limited. We can only have data for about six months. Some vaccines were approved with 2 only months of safety data. Safe doesn’t mean no side effects. In fact, there have been some serious side effects such as anaphylaxis in vaccine recipients.

A few countries have reported deaths following the administration of Covid-19 vaccines, but attributing the deaths to COVID19 vaccines hasn’t been confirmed. However, what is clear is that we do not know the long-term effects.

No one knows the effects in 1 or more years time.

A publication in PubMed concluded, “We believe that the public should be fully informed that vaccines, though effective in preventing infections, may have long term adverse effects” .

b. There is also very limited data in children. Children are not small adults. They have different immune systems that need to be evaluated independently. In any case, the death rate in children is really low.

The CDC reports that out of about 3.1 million child cases of COVID19 there were about 250 deaths. That is less than 1 in 12,000 children. Such an outcome doesn’t really require large scale vaccination. Look at it this way, if a disease caused 1,000 children to fall ill each month and at the end of the year, we reported that 11,999 recovered and 1 of the 12,000 had died, would that trigger alarm and a plan for vaccination?

c. There are also many unknowns regarding female and reproductive health such as the impact in pregnancy, breastfeeding, fetal development and even long-term fertility impact.

d. Safe, effective and high quality doesn’t mean they are necessary for all or even most people. The aim of vaccination is to protect individuals who are at risk of a disease. These are known to be the elderly – above 60 to 65 years and those with underlying chronic diseases. In 2019 only 2% of the population in Uganda was above 65 years. That is about 900,000 people only. Considering that Uganda as ordered 18 million vaccines, it is assumed that the aim is to vaccinate a huge number.

Is it necessary to vaccinate low-risk people such as children to protect high risk, such as their grandparents? I don’t think so. Once high-risk people are vaccinated, they should be protected against the virus irrespective of source.

Death rate and Number Needed to Vaccinate (NNV) must guide vaccination decisions.

In Uganda, the official death count is about 355, with about 40,400 infections and a death rate of about 1 in 110. If widespread community infection has occurred and the infection rate is as high as 1 in 10 or even 5 in 10 like in India, we would have perhaps 4 million to 20 million cases. That would put the death rate at about 1 in 10,000 or even smaller. (Of course, we can only know if we do an antibody survey).

The NNV is calculated as, NNV = 1/(annual incidence of event in the unvaccinated × vaccine effectiveness (VE)). In Uganda, the reported annual incidence is about 100 per 100,000 people. With a general vaccine effectiveness of about 95%, the NNV in Uganda = 1/(0.001x 0.95) which translates to 1 per 1,050

This means we need to vaccinate about 1,000 Ugandans to prevent 1 infection. Since the death rate is about 1 in 100, we need to vaccinate almost 100,000 Ugandans to prevent one death. So, the other 99,999 vaccinated individuals are not saved from death but are subject to potential vaccine adverse effects, whatever they may be and especially whenever we learn about any long-term side effects.

One could argue that the incidence is actually higher than 100 per 100,000 due to testing limitations, and perhaps the incidence rate is as high as 10,000 per 100,000 people. If that is the case then the incidence rate increases, but the death rate drops. Ultimately the NNV to save 1 death remains the same.

One vaccine epidemiology principle is Economic evaluation in healthcare which addresses the question of whether an intervention or procedure is worth doing when compared with other possible uses of the same resources . While COVID vaccines may be necessary, is it necessary to procure 18 million vaccines for a disease that is serious, but that is killing significantly less than others and yet resources to manage those others are limited?

In the last year, Uganda has lost between 5,000 – 10,000 people to malaria compared to 355 to COVID19 (just to put things into perspective).

So as we get started with this exercise, I think it is prudent that we evaluate whether or not herd immunity has developed as a result of community spread of COVID19. This will be really helpful to plan a strategy. Evaluating this can be done by serological surveys that will help us understand the extent of the infection and the real impact in Uganda. One way we can do this is by testing blood collected by the Uganda blood transfusion services from around the country. If it has already been done it would be good to widely circulate this information.

My objective of writing this is to stimulate each one of us to think about what vaccination really means to them and their family. Vaccination isn’t simply injecting something into your body, and you’re protected. There is a lot to consider.

We need to think about the potential benefit vs necessity based on your own risk vs both known and potential unknown and longer-term complications. We need to consider how many people will benefit compared to the number vaccinated (NNV).

Then make a decision that is best for you and your family’s own unique personal situation based on sound information and not based on fear or information in the media.

Like I began, I will state again, I am not against vaccines. COVID19 vaccines can have a role but it must be well thought through especially is someone is low-risk for death. I am not really sure the government needs to plan to vaccinate so many people. But this is my opinion.

I agree with the idea to offer vaccination to vulnerable groups (those above 65 and those with serious underlying chronic disease) on a voluntary basis after making all information known. I commend the government for making these vaccines optional.

For the rest of the population, health workers inclusive, in my opinion, should be left to choose.

However, for children (those below 18 years of age), I don’t think it is necessary to vaccinate them unless they are in the high-risk group.

God bless you all, our continent and those in positions that determine how we respond to this COVID19 situation. May they have the wisdom to do what is best and right for all.