Oulanyah Will Be Speaker – Kampala Minister Amongi

Kampala – The Minister for Kampala Capital City, Hon. Betty Amongi has revealed why Jacob Oulanyah is worth speaker of the 11th Parliament, RedPepper Digital reports.

The Oyam South member of Parliament applauded Speaker Rebecca Kadaga for successfully serving for 10years and assert that it was time for another person to take up the opportunity.

The outspoken Hon. Kadaga has held the position since 2011 after succeeding Edward Sekandi who has since been Vice President following his appointment by President Yoweri Museveni in May 2011.

Amongi said that the MPs from the North are not supporting Oulanyah simply because he hails from the North, but because he has demonstrated intellectual capacity in the law, national character, punctuality in Parliament, and efficiency in passing bills.

“We are supporting Hon. Jacob because of those characters not because he is from the North. The issue that the Chief Justice comes from the North and the Speaker coming from the North shouldn’t be an issue,” Amongi said.

She said that precedence has been set where speaker takes power for 10 years and hands it over and that Kadaga is not any exception.

“I support Oulanyah for speakership because of the democratic culture we must promote in our country. The unwritten rule in Parliament is you rule for 10 years and give others a chance. I campaigned for Kadaga in the last Parliament and pledged to support Oulanyah in the next Parliament and I am here to fulfill my word,” she said, adding that Kadaga should “go to the second most important position in this country, the Vice President.”

Amongi said that the Party in power will definitely want a speaker who will work with the executive in harmony and that Hon Oulanyah is the definite candidate. She noted that Kadaga is liberal and often gives opportunities for MPs to speak more often.

Minister for Kampala Capital City, Betty Amongi (FILE PHOTO)

“Hon. Ssekandi was one of the best speakers in giving opportunities for MPs to speak,” Hon. Amongi asserted.

She added that Oulanyah’s candidature is popular among the MPs and that it is only President Museveni and CEC that can stop him.

“If the President says support this candidate, there will be a shift. We are people who believe in what we want. Kadaga can now move upwards after 20 years of Speakership. Over 60% of the NRM MPs I talked to supporting Jacob Oulanyah are asking for the position of President and CEC,” she said.

Hon. Betty Amongi emphasized this while appearing on the NBS talkshow.

While appearing on Uganda’s NTV on Thursday morning March 18 , Oulanyah said that he is only looking to see whether the NRM CEC would honour their word following the 2016 gentleman’s agreement where he agreed to step-aside for Kadaga so that the latter may serve her last term.

“In 2016, CEC advised both of us to maintain the status quo, I am now waiting for the party processes to choose and this is the opportunity that CEC has to show that it means what it says – Jacob Oulanyah, Aspirant for Speakership,” Oulanyah said.

Oulanyah who is also the NRM Vice chairperson for Northern Uganda mobilized massively for the NRM victory in the region and for the first time, the region voted for President Museveni with a high percentage compared to the previous records.