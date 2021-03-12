Opposition MPs Irk Ssemujju, Endorse Kadaga for Speaker

Kampala – A section of Opposition legislators have left their colleagues in shock after declaring their support for ruling party candidate Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga for speakership.

This development after Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) spokesperson Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda declared his bid for speakership early this week.

Announcing his candidature, Ssemujju vowed to be impartial while presiding over parliament, accessible to all, and to distribute available opportunities in Parliament equally.

However, on Wednesday as Parliament discussed the ongoing campaigns for

the Speakership, several MPs came out and openly declared support for the

incumbent, Mrs Kadaga.

Among these, were senior MPs on the opposition including those from the new National Unity Platform (NUP).

Speaking about the matter on a political talk show, Nganda said he was disappointed with opposition MPs who are backing a candidate of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The opposition Chief-whip pointed out NUP MPs Joseph Sewungu Gonzaga of Kalungu West and Patrick Nsamba Oshabe of Kassanda North among those that barefacedly backed the NRM candidate.

Nganda said this was even more shocking considering that there are several MPs from the ruling NRM that have since supported his candidature.

“The difference here is that the NRM MPs who are on my side have come out and told that that ‘we are going to support you, but only privately,” said

“But I was truly shocked to see Hon Sewungu Gonzaga and Hon Patrick Nsamba going to the microphone to declare their support for Hon Kadaga.”

Nganda also said he was disappointed by other senior opposition leaders such

Hon Asuman Basalirwa, the head of Justice Forum (JEEMA) who is also backing

Kadaga.

Nganda said he had in fact written to Hon Basalirwa as well as other opposition

party presidents, requesting support.

The offices of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will fall vacant with the expiry of the term for the 10th Parliament in May this year

The race for the Speakership is expected to be tight between incumbent Hon Kadaga and her current deputy Hon Jacob Oulanyah